IndiGo's Hyderabad-Sharjah flight diverted to Karachi due to technical snag

An flight from to Sharjah was diverted to Pakistan's due to a technical defect in the aircraft, according to a report by news agency ANI.

The technical snag in the aircraft was reported by the pilot and is currently being examined at the airport. will be sending another aircraft to to take passengers to Sharjah, ANI report said.





"After the pilot of the Sharjah- flight observed a technical defect in the aircraft, as a precaution the aircraft was diverted to Karachi, Pakistan. An additional flight is being sent to Karachi to fly the passengers to Hyderabad," said in a statement.

This is the second Indian airline to make a landing in Karachi in two weeks. On July 5, a Spicejet flight from New Delhi to Dubai was diverted to Karachi due to a fuel indicator malfunction.

On Thursday, an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Vadodara was diverted to Jaipur as a precautionary measure after vibrations in the engine for a fraction of a second. An alternate aircraft was arranged for the onward journey of the passengers.