Indonesia's Gili Islands are an underwater museum of art and marine life

My mother was surprised and pleased when I declared myself willing to change two flights to attend a cousin’s wedding in Bali. It pleased her less to learn of my real agenda: to sneak out to the Gili Islands.

The Indonesian archipelago has 17,508 islands, so it’s a bit of a mystery why the Gili Islands regularly manage to charm their way onto travel bucket lists. The lure for me was that they were home to a “sculpture garden” by British sculptor Jason deCaires Taylor, a man whose work I have followed for years. How hard could it be to hop on a boat to the Gilis, ...