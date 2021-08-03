Indoor services of AIIMS, Kalyani likely to start from September: Official

-
Indoor operations at AIIMS, Kalyani in West Bengal's Nadia district are likely to begin from September this year, a senior official of the medical establishment said on Tuesday.
AIIMS, Kalyani Executive Director Ramji Singh, while inaugurating a vaccination centre on the campus, said that the work to start the inpatient department (IPD) got delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation.
The outpatient department (OPD) is already functional in the medical establishment.
"The pandemic created obstacles in completing the infrastructural facilities on time. We had decided much earlier to start the IPD. A date has not been finalised yet but we are trying to start the indoor services from September," he said.
Once fully operational, the premier medical establishment will benefit not only the people of eastern India, but also of neighbouring Bangladesh, who visit as far as Chennai and Vellore in Tamil Nadu for treatment.
