Industries, airports near Pakistan border on alert for war-like emergency

After the Indian Air Force’s (IAF’s) strike on terrorist camps on Tuesday, important industrial locations, especially those in states bordering Pakistan, are preparing against any war-like emergency. All the airports are being put on “level two” security alerts.

Reliance Industries’ Jamnagar refinery, HPCL-Mittal refinery in Bhatinda, Nayara Energy’s Vadinar facility, Indian Oil’s Panipat, Mathura and Koyali refineries are in states sharing their border with





An NTPC official said the company has not yet received any official alert. NTPC has gas-based power plants at Anta (419 Mw) in Rajasthan, Kawas and Jhanor-Gandhar in with a capacity of 657 Mw each.

The Union government has not issued any directive to airlines operating in the country but all the airports are being put on “level two” security alerts. This will mean an additional security layer, instead of level one during normal times.

State governments in Punjab, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Jammu & Kashmir are also on high alert and have come up with contingency plans to ensure the security of residents in border districts in case of a war.



“Indian industry, including all the refineries, are well equipped with safety measures, including safety shutdown, that will bring operations to a halt in case of any emergency. In addition, there are advanced technologies for any cyber attacks targeted at India’s industrial facilities, that a separate cyber shield that protects the entire system,” said Ashish Gaikwad, managing director, Honeywell Automation.

Gaikwad added that was strong on “process, cyber and physical” safety systems of its industrial hubs within striking areas of its enemies. Honeywell offers its services to almost 80 per cent of the refineries in





The physical safety of most of these industrial units is traditionally handled by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) guards. On the other hand, companies such as GAIL have established systems for ground and aerial patrolling along the right of way (RoW) of its pipelines, in addition to the close circuit television system surveillance. Security to majority of industrial houses near the border areas have been on high alert since the 26/11 attack.