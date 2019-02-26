Brands latch on to celebratory bandwagon post Air Force operation in Pak

High on josh

When sentiments run high, brands aren't shy of cashing in on marketing opportunities. Fast food joint Burger Singh, which offered discounts to celebrate the "surgical strikes" carried out by India after the Uri terrorist attack in 2016, was at it again on Tuesday. As news of Indian warplanes bombing terrorist camps in Pakistan began to spread, the quick service restaurant offered a 20 per cent discount, asking customers to use the coupon code "FPAKAGAIN". In 2016, it had used the coupon code, “fPak20”, and hiked the discount from 20 to 30 per cent with a changed coupon code (“strike30”) after “a positive response from customers”. However, on both occasions, it received flak on social media for being “insensitive”. In Pune, private insurer Bajaj Allianz Life flashed “How's the Josh” — the popular catchphrase from the recent hit movie Uri: The Surgical Strike — on the electronic scroll board outside its office.

‘Babur descendant’ approaches SC

Dressed in a colourful sherwani and sporting a matching pagdi, a man claiming to be the sixth-generation descendant of the last Mughal emperor, Bahadur Shah Zafar, showed up at the Supreme Court on Tuesday. Prince Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy had approached the top court, seeking to be heard in the Ram temple-Babri mosque land title dispute case. Prince Tucy claimed the title to the land on which the disputed Babri mosque was constructed. Though the top court declined to entertain his plea, Prince Tucy was seen talking enthusiastically to his lawyers outside the court after the hearing on Tuesday was over. He was also seen taking selfies with lawyers even before the court proceedings.

Battle of the sons

The battle for the Shimoga seat (Karnataka) in the coming Lok Sabha elections will be watched keenly if the ruling Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress combine in the state decides to field Madhu Bangarappa, the son of former chief minister S Bangarappa, against B Y Raghavendra, the son of the BJP’s B S Yeddyurappa. Shimoga has been a traditional stronghold of Yeddyurappa, Karnataka BJP president and leader of opposition in the Assembly. Since 2009, either Yeddyurappa or his son has been representing the seat but the victory margin has dwindled over the years. Encouraged by those results, the ruling coalition has decided to pump in more resources in the “Madhu-Raagu” battle in the state, which won the BJP 17 seats in 2014.