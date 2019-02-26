Pak resorts to heavy shelling along LoC in J&K

The army Tuesday resorted to heavy mortar shelling on 55 forward areas in Jammu, and districts after IAF jets struck a JeM terror camp across the LoC, army sources said.

The army used heavy weaponry, firing 120 mm mortars targeting civilian hamlets and forward posts since 1730 hours Tuesday, an army told

They fired from small, automatic and heavy weaponry in Krishna Gati, Balakote, Khari Karmara, Mankote, Tarkundi ( district), Kalal, Baba Khori, Kalsian, Laam and Jhangar areas (Rajouri) and Pallanwala and (Jammu), the added.

There was no or loss of life in the ceasefire violations, the said, adding that Indian troops gave a "befitting reply" to the firing.

According to officials, more than a dozen ceasefire violations took place on Tuesday-- the fourth consecutive day of shelling and firing on Indian posts.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan violated the ceasefire in Nowshera sector along the Line of Control (LoC), the officer said, adding that locals in the border areas have been asked to not venture out.

Panic has gripped the border areas and some locals have left their homes and moved to safer areas, reports said.

Since last Wednesday, Pakistan has violated the ceasefire everyday barring Friday, the officer said.

The Nowshera sector witnessed unprovoked firing from the Pakistan side for three consecutive days on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The Pakistani guns remained silent on Friday but on Thursday ceasefire was violated in sector while on Wednesday, they initiated unprovoked shelling in Kalal sector of district.

The year 2018 had witnessed the highest number of ceasefire violations 2,936 by Pakistani troops in the last 15 years along the Indo-Pak border.

Pakistan continues to violate the ceasefire understanding of 2003 despite repeated calls for restraint and adherence to the agreement during flag meetings between the border guarding forces of the two countries, the officials said.

Amid mounting tensions between and Pakistan following the Pulwama terror attack and increasing ceasefire violations, the people along the LoC and the International Border (IB) in the region are living under intense fear.

