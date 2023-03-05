JUST IN
Business Standard

Industries minister inuagurates Himachal Pavilion at Pharma Live Expo

The state government participated in the country's largest pharma expo to showcase the pharma ecosystem and invite potential medical devices players for investments

Topics
Himachal pradesh government | Himachal Pradesh | Pharma sector

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Harshvardhan Chauhan, HP Govt

Harshvardhan Chauhan, industries minister of Himachal Pradesh inaugurated the ‘Himachal Pavilion’ at Pharma Live Expo on March 2 in Mumbai.

The state government participated in the country's largest pharma expo to showcase the pharma ecosystem and invite potential medical devices players for investments in the upcoming Bulk Drug Park and Medical Devices Park in the state. Himachal Pradesh is the only state in the country which is developing both Bulk Drug Park at Una and Medical Devices Park at Nalagarh.

Chauhan spoke about the state's pharma ecosystem and highlighted the successful working of more than 630 pharma manufacturing units and exports of pharma formulations worth Rs. 10,000 crore. He also stressed on the need for API manufacturing in Himachal Pradesh, as there is an annual demand for bulk drugs worth Rs 35,000 crore. He said that this will not only provide impetus to the pharma ecosystem, but also save precious foreign exchange through import substitution

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu expressed his pleasure on the intent of investors to invest in the state. The newly elected chief minister also assured full support and commitment of his government to help investors in grounding of the proposed projects in a time bound manner.

Chauhan also spoke to members of the Indian Drug Manufacturing Association (IDMA) and Himachal Drug Manufacturing Association (HDMA) about the liberal incentives and highly subsidised utility rates offered for manufacturers in the

Bulk Druk Park and Medical Devices Park.

Read our full coverage on Himachal pradesh government

First Published: Sun, March 05 2023. 11:13 IST

