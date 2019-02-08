Info about Lodi Gardens trees on QR codes: A great step, but is it enough?

When nature meets technology, you can never predict the outcome. So when I learnt that the New Delhi Municipal Council had put up QR codes, or quick response codes, on 100 tree species in the city’s historic Lodi Gardens, I decided to check it out.

QR codes, matrix barcodes that allow instant access to information, have made their way to trees before. A schoolteacher in a village in Pune, for instance, has installed chip-like sensors and labelled each tree with a barcode to protect them from illegal felling. Now, whenever someone tries to cut a tree in the village, a red alert ...