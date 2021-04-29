Insurers given an hour to inform hospitals of cashless nod for Covid claims

The insurance regulator on Thursday asked all general and companies to communicate their decision on the authorization of cashless treatment for covid related claims to network providers within an hour of receiving the request.

They have to communicate their decision on the final discharge of patients, whose covid claims are covered, within an hour of receiving the final bill from the hospital.

This comes after the had directed the insurance regulator to advise insurance companies to communicate their cashless approvals to the concerned hospitals/establishments within a maximum time period of 30 to 60 minutes so that there shall not be any delay in discharge of patients and hospital beds do not remain unoccupied.

“Notwithstanding the above outer limits of timelines specified, the insurers are advised to process such requests promptly so that both authorization for cashless treatment and discharge of the patient can be hastened to the maximum extent”, the insurance regulator said in its circular.

Earlier, the insurance regulator had requested network providers (hospitals) to provide cashless treatment to policyholders for all treatments covered by the insurance policy including Covid-19 as per the terms of service level agreements.

The regulator had also issued a communication to insurance companies that they should ensure that all network provider hospitals extend the cashless facility for any treatment to the policyholder including Covid-19 treatment in accordance with agreed provisions.

This move by the regulator came after there were reports that some hospitals were denying cashless facility to policyholders for treatment of Covid19 treatment despite having a cashless arrangement with the insurers.

The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had also tweeted on this matter on Thursday and had asked the insurance regulator to act on the matter immediately.

The regulator has also asked the general and companies to ensure that hospitals do not levy any additional charges for the same treatment other than those rates that are agreed with the insurers.