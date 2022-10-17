International Day for the Eradication of Poverty 2022: All you need to know

Every year on October 17, the International Day for the Eradication of is observed to recognise the struggle and efforts made by those who, due to various circumstances, are forced to live below the line (BPL). The term " line" refers to the minimum level of consumption deemed adequate in a particular country.

In India, Tendulkar Committee, established in 2005 and headed by economist Suresh D. Tendulkar was appointed to estimate poverty. The current methodology for poverty estimation in is based on their recommendations, according to which households having consumption expenditure less than Rs 816 per head per month (Rs 27 per day) in the rural areas and Rs. 1,000 per head per month (Rs 33 per day) in urban areas are living below the poverty line.

Poverty is more than income. It's also about access to healthcare, education & standards of living.



This #EndPoverty Day, see how we use data insights from our #MultidimensionalPovertyIndex with @ophi_oxford to target inequalities to #BuildForwardBetter: https://t.co/YZeCArOpBD pic.twitter.com/8RN6OcaU4D — UN Development (@UNDP) October 17, 2022

History of International Day for the Eradication of Poverty

The first International Day for the Eradication of Poverty was observed on October 17, 1987. An assembly was called in Trocadéro in Paris, where the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was written in 1948 to honour the victims of extreme hunger, violence, and poverty. More than 100,00 people came out to pay their tributes to those who had died from poverty and hunger. All the participants acknowledged that they needed to protect their rights and carved them on a commemorative stone. The General Assembly (UNGA) declared October 17 as International Day for the Eradication of Poverty and adopted a resolution on December 22, 1992.

Significance

A large number of people around the globe are still reeling from poverty. According to a recent report from the World Bank, the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic have caused between 88 and 115 million more individuals to fall below the poverty line, where they are facing difficulty arranging two square meals each day. The International Day for the Eradication of Poverty is therefore marked to raise awareness of this problem.

According to the United Nations, the day offers a chance to recognise the hardships of the poor and the efforts made by those who live below the poverty line. On the occasion of the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, people can come out to voice their concerns and raise assistance in helping the poor.

The theme of International Day for the Eradication of Poverty 2022

The theme for this year's International Day for the Eradication of Poverty is "Dignity For All in Practice: The commitments we make together for social justice, peace, and the planet".

According to the United Nations, "dignity" is a fundamental right and the basis of most other fundamental rights and every human being is entitled to dignity.

People in persistent poverty today encounter contempt for their right to dignity. Therefore, the international community is expected to commit this year to end poverty and securing prosperity for all underprivileged people worldwide.

In his message for the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said, "As we mark the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, we face a harsh truth: the world is moving backwards. Covid-19 plunged millions into poverty, setting back more than four years of hard-won progress. Inequalities are widening. National and household economies are battered by job losses, skyrocketing food and energy prices, and the gathering shadows of a global recession. At the same time, the climate crisis and raging conflicts are causing immense suffering, with the poorest people bearing the brunt. Developing countries are being squeezed dry, and denied access to resources and debt relief to invest in recovery and growth. The Sustainable Development Goals are being pushed far out of reach."

He called out to the governments and said, "Let us renew our commitment to a better world for all. Let us consign poverty to the pages of history."

While talking to Business Standard, Dr Rajendra P Mamgain, Professor, School of Economics, Doon University, said, "Poverty is the worst form of violence that the society bears. Covid has definitely worsened poverty, both globally and in . In India, it has adversely affected those who have irregular jobs and those in the unorganised sector including agriculture labour work. Migrant workers are also among the worst affected due to the pandemic. Therefore, poverty in both urban and rural areas has been increasing and needs to be watched. The small and micro enterprises are suffering as the demands for them have reduced."

He further said that in India, the post-Covid recovery is happening at a very slow pace for those involved in the informal sector. Dr Mamgain noted that the government must vigorously work on correcting the labour market urgently in order to move towards eradicating poverty by generating stable livelihood opportunities. He also suggested that the current skill development programmes in should be redesigned to focus on generating the labour that the economy requires. The skills taught in the skill-development programmes of the government should be demand-driven and favoured by the labour-intensive manufacturing industry, he said. "A large proportion of people will come out of poverty if we focus on creating demand for labour," he said.