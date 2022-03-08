Regular international flights to resume on March 27 after a two-year gap

-
“The suspension of scheduled commercial international passenger services to and from India… stands extended only up to 2359 hrs IST on March 26, 2022, and air bubble arrangements shall accordingly be extended to this extent only,” the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a release on Tuesday.
The decision was taken “after having recognised the increased vaccination coverage across the globe and in consultation with the stakeholders”, the ministry said. The international operations will be subject to “strict adherence to guidelines from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for international travel dated February 10, and as amended from time to time”.
