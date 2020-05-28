JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Cabinet Secretary talks to collectors, commissioners on Covid-19 management
Business Standard

Internet services across Jammu & Kashmir restricted to 2G till June 17

Earlier, 2G mobile internet services were restored in Srinagar after they were snapped on May 19 due to a gunfight in Nawa Kadal area

Topics
Jammu and Kashmir government | 2G internet

ANI  |  Srinagar 

Internet shutdown
The directions to remain in force unless modified earlier, the administration said

The Jammu and Kashmir administration informed that internet access across the Union Territory with internet speed restricted to 2G only and internet connectivity with Mac-binding will continue till June 17.

"The directions to remain in force unless modified earlier," the administration stated.

ALSO READ: 2G mobile services to be restored today, except in Pulwama, Shopian: J&K

Earlier, 2G mobile internet services were restored in Srinagar after they were snapped on May 19 due to a gunfight in Nawa Kadal area of old Srinagar city.

Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Junaid Ashraf Khan, son of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairman Mohammed Ashraf Khan, was among the two terrorists killed in the encounter with security forces at Nawa Kadal.
First Published: Thu, May 28 2020. 12:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU