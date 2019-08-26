INX Media case: CBI gets P Chidambaram's custody till August 30

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Monday extended the police custody of former finance minister till August 30, allowing CBI more time to probe him in connection with the alleged discrepancies in Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approvals for INX Media. Chidambaram had been arrested by the CBI on August 21, and was produced before the special CBI judge the following day. The court had then remanded him in the probe agency's custody for five days, which was due to end on Monday.

In its plea seeking extending the remand of the former union minister, the CBI had said that it needs more time to confront Chidambaram with accused persons in the case. Certain files, which contain information on his role in the alleged money laundering has also been received by "sister agencies", which require further investigation, the probe agency said in its plea.

In his arguments before the special CBI court, Sibal, while opposing the extension of police custody said that there were no documents to prove that the "alleged payment of five million dollars and 4.5 million dollars" to Chidambaram. Sibal also alleged that during the initial remand of that started August 22, Chidambaram had not been asked any questions by the CBI about the said bank accounts.

On the other hand, the Supreme Court on Monday dismissed as infructuous the anticipatory bail plea against arrest by CBI, moved by Chidambaram challenging a Delhi High Court judgment.

"Since the petitioner has been arrested, in view of the judgment of the Constitution Bench reported in 1980...we find that this special leave petition has become infructuous. The special leave petition is, accordingly, dismissed as having become infructuous," a two judge Bench of Justice R Banumathi and A S Bopanna said.

Chidambaram, however, was at liberty to seek appropriate remedy in accordance with law, including seeking regular bail, the apex court said. The apex court then started hearing Chidambaram’s plea against the custody sought by Enforcement Directorate (ED). In its affidavit submitted with the apex court, the ED has alleged that the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) had given specific inputs that “the petitioner-accused and his co-conspirators had bank accounts/ valuable properties in Argentina, Austria, British Virgin Island, France, Greece, Malaysia, Monaco, Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, and Sri Lanka”.

Apart from these, the FIU had also shared with details of transactions pertaining to the investments made by the former union minister and his co-conspirators in shell companies, ED said in its affidavit. On the other hand, Sibal, while pleading for the anticipatory bail in the ED case, said that though the probe agency had mentioned the allegation in their affidavit, they had never confronted Chidambaram with these or summoned him to question on the same.

The apex court, after having heard the matter till rising in the evening, said that the interim protection to Chidambaram from arrest by the ED shall continue till Tuesday, when it will take up the matter again.

Earlier on Monday, Sibal also approached the two-judge Bench of Justices Banumathi and Bopanna with a plea that their third plea challenging the special CBI court’s August 22 order on judicial custody of Chidambaram had not been listed despite the apex court’s directions on the same.

The bench, after hearing Sibal, said that the registry needed to get order from Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi and the case would be listed before an appropriate bench after having obtained necessary directions from the CJI.