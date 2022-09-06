iPhone 14 Pro likely to have bigger camera than iPhone 13: Report

will have its launch event at the Park campus on September 7. The company will announce the launch of the 14 at the event. Media reports have stated that the basic model under the series is expected to be priced lower than the launch price of the 13. According to a report by IANS, the 128 GB model of the iPhone 14 is expected to be priced at $750.

Most of the features of the phone will be revealed at the event. However, a Korean blog showed that the camera of the iPhone 14 Pro would be bigger than its predecessor. The 'island cutout' on the cover of the iPhone 14 Pro was bigger than that of the iPhone 13 Pro.

Reports had earlier suggested that was upgrading the ultrawide camera in the new models. The increase in the size of the camera cutout may be due to the upgrade. The cutout was seen as taking over 50 per cent of the horizontal space in the new cover.

A report by Economic Times (ET) had earlier stated that the company was planning to replace the outdated notch design with a punch-hole cutout in the iPhone 14 Pro models. The Pro models are also expected to offer a 48 MP camera.

In the launch, Apple is expected to do away with the mini models of the iPhone.

Along with the new models of the iPhone, the tech giant is also expected to launch the Series 8 at the event. It will most likely have a standard and a Pro variant. The Pro variant is also rumoured to have a body temperature sensor, according to gsmarena.com.