IRCTC cancels 116 trains today, 25 Aug: Check your train status here

The Indian Railways cancelled 116 on Thursday, August 25, till 9.30 am. A total of 20 have been terminated shortly, while 22 have been partially cancelled. The number has been constantly touching the 180 mark for the past few days.

Today, 20 trains have been rescheduled, while 16 trains have been diverted. There could be plenty of reasons for cancellation, as the weather is also one of them.

Cancellation, rescheduling and diversions are parts of Indian Railways' daily routine. They consistently update information on their website, making it much easier for passengers to fetch information about their trains. Here is the list of trains which have been partially cancelled, rescheduled or diverted today.

Why do trains get rescheduled or cancelled?

Despite being the fourth largest rail network in the world, India has had maintenance and operational issues for the longest time. Hence, this could be a major reason for India's delayed, cancelled and rescheduled trains.

Also, the ever-changing weather in different parts of the country causes water-logging and other technical issues. Hence, the Indian Railways cancels trains to prevent risk.

List of partially cancelled trains today

Train Souce- Destination Start Time Cancel From Cancel To New Source Scheduled Time 00913 PBR-SGTY PARCEL SPL TRAIN PORBANDAR (PBR) - SANKRALL (SEL) 4:35:00 AM PORBANDAR [PBR] AHMEDABAD JN [ADI] AHMEDABAD JN [ADI] 3:25:00 PM 03328 GMO-SNDT PASSENGER SPL NSC BOSE J GOMO (GMO) - SINDRI TOWN (SNDT) 4:35:00 PM NSC BOSE J GOMO [GMO] DHANBAD JN [DHN] DHANBAD JN [DHN] 5:26:00 PM 04368 HSR-RE EXP SPL HISAR (HSR) - REWARI JN. (RE) 2:30:00 PM HISAR [HSR] SADULPUR JN [SDLP] SADULPUR JN [SDLP] 4:30:00 PM 04399 JJJ - JUC EXP SPL JAIJON DOABA (JJJ) - JALANDHAR CITY (JUC) 5:00:00 AM JAIJON DOABA [JJJ] N S DOABA JN [NSS] N S DOABA JN [NSS] 5:45:00 AM 04402 SREL-DLI DMU EXP SPL SAHARANPUR (SRE) - DELHI JN. (DLI) 1:15:00 PM SAHARANPUR [SRE] SHAMLI [SMQL] SHAMLI [SMQL] 3:00:00 PM 05331 KGM-MB SPL EXP KATHGODAM (KGM) - MORADABAD (MB) 7:25:00 AM KATHGODAM [KGM] LALKUA JN. [LKU] LALKUA JN. [LKU] 8:40:00 AM 05364 KGM-MB SPL EXP KATHGODAM (KGM) - MORADABAD (MB) 3:45:00 PM KATHGODAM [KGM] LALKUA JN. [LKU] LALKUA JN. [LKU] 5:03:00 PM 05803 NBQ-GHY PASSENGER SPL NEW BONGAIGAON (NBQ) - GUWAHATI (GHY) 5:05:00 PM NEW BONGAIGAON [NBQ] MAJGAON ASSAM [MZQ] MAJGAON ASSAM [MZQ] 5:16:00 PM 05809 NBQ-GHY PASSENGER SPL NEW BONGAIGAON (NBQ) - GUWAHATI (GHY) 4:45:00 PM NEW BONGAIGAON [NBQ] SORBHOG JN [SBE] SORBHOG JN [SBE] 5:38:00 PM 06979 JJJ-JUC MEXP SPL JAIJON DOABA (JJJ) - JALANDHAR CITY (JUC) 5:50:00 PM JAIJON DOABA [JJJ] N S DOABA JN [NSS] N S DOABA JN [NSS] 6:35:00 PM 07550 TETA - KIR DMU SPECIAL TELTA (TETA) - KATIHAR JN (KIR) 3:50:00 PM TELTA [TETA] BARSOI JN [BOE] BARSOI JN [BOE] 4:22:00 PM 07551 TETA-RDP DMU SPECIAL TELTA (TETA) - RADHIKAPUR (RDP) 10:10:00 AM TELTA [TETA] BARSOI JN [BOE] BARSOI JN [BOE] 10:40:00 AM 08745 GAD- R MEMU SPL GEVRA-ROAD (GAD) - RAIPUR JN (R) 6:30:00 AM GEVRA-ROAD [GAD] KORBA [KRBA] KORBA [KRBA] 6:50:00 AM 14119 KGM-DDN EXP KATHGODAM (KGM) - DEHRADUN (DDN) 7:55:00 PM KATHGODAM [KGM] HALDWANI [HDW] HALDWANI [HDW] 8:17:00 PM 15073 TRIVENI EXPRESS SINGRAULI (SGRL) - TANAKPUR (TPU) 4:15:00 PM SINGRAULI [SGRL] CHOPAN [CPU] CHOPAN [CPU] 6:30:00 PM 15527 JYG-PNBE EXPRESS JAYNAGAR (JYG) - PATNA JN (PNBE) 3:15:00 AM JAYNAGAR [JYG] SAMASTIPUR JN [SPJ] SAMASTIPUR JN [SPJ] 6:50:00 AM 15704 BNGN-NJP EXPRESS BONGAIGAON (BNGN) - NEW JALPAIGURI (NJP) 6:25:00 AM BONGAIGAON [BNGN] NEW BONGAIGAON [NBQ] NEW BONGAIGAON [NBQ] 7:05:00 AM 18239 GAD ITR PASS-CUM-EXP GEVRA-ROAD (GAD) - ITWARI (ITR) 6:05:00 PM GEVRA-ROAD [GAD] KORBA [KRBA] KORBA [KRBA] 6:23:00 PM 19327 RTM-UDZ EXPRESS RATLAM JN (RTM) - UDAIPUR CITY (UDZ) 4:45:00 PM RATLAM JN [RTM] CHITTAURGARH JN. [COR] CHITTAURGARH JN. [COR] 9:00:00 PM 19341 NAGDA BINA EXPRESS NAGDA JN (NAD) - BINA JN (BINA) 11:10:00 AM NAGDA JN [NAD] RUTHIYAI [RTA] RUTHIYAI [RTA] 5:45:00 PM 19815 MDS-KOTA EXPRESS MANDASOR (MDS) - KOTA JN (KOTA) 11:35:00 AM MANDASOR [MDS] CHITTAURGARH JN. [COR] CHITTAURGARH JN. [COR] 1:35:00 PM 19817 HALDIGHATI EXPRESS RATLAM JN (RTM) - AGRA FORT (AF) 8:45:00 AM RATLAM JN [RTM] CHITTAURGARH JN. [COR] CHITTAURGARH JN. [COR] 2:10:00 PM

List of rescheduled trains today

Train Source-Destination Start Time Rescheduled Date Delay 03470 BHW - BWN PASSENGER SPL TINPAHAR JN (TPH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN) 2:10:00 PM 3:40:00 PM 1:30:00 04133 CNB FBD PASSENGER KANPUR CENTRAL (CNB) - FARRUKHABAD (FBD) 1:10:00 PM 3:45:00 PM 2:35:00 04442 NDLS-GZB MEX SPL NEW DELHI (NDLS) - GHAZIABAD (GZB) 12:10:00 AM 12:15:00 AM 0:05:00 05036 GKP-SV UN-RESERVED EXP GORAKHPUR (GKP) - SIWAN JN (SV) 5:30:00 AM 6:15:00 AM 0:45:00 05096 GKP-NKE UNRESERVED EXP GORAKHPUR (GKP) - NARKATIAGANJ JN (NKE) 6:55:00 AM 9:00:00 AM 2:05:00 05550 SPJ-SHC PASSENGER SPL SAMASTIPUR JN (SPJ) - SAHARSA JN (SHC) 4:00:00 AM 4:30:00 AM 0:30:00 05804 GHY-NBQ PASSENGER SPL GUWAHATI (GHY) - NEW BONGAIGAON (NBQ) 7:15:00 AM 9:00:00 AM 1:45:00 12069 RIG - G JANSHATABDI EXP RAIGARH (RIG) - GONDIA JN (G) 6:10:00 AM 7:10:00 AM 1:00:00 12856 ITR BSP INTERCITY EXP ITWARI (ITR) - BILASPUR JN. (BSP) 6:15:00 AM 9:00:00 AM 2:45:00 13029 HWH-MKA EXP HOWRAH JN (HWH) - MOKAMEH JN (MKA) 11:20:00 PM 1:20:00 AM 2:00:00 13054 RDP HWH KULIK EXPRESS RADHIKAPUR (RDP) - HOWRAH JN (HWH) 11:00:00 AM 12:20:00 PM 1:20:00 15129 GKP-BCY MAIL EXP GORAKHPUR (GKP) - VARANASI CITY (BCY) 9:15:00 AM 10:00:00 AM 0:45:00 15159 CPR DURG EXP CHHAPRA (CPR) - DURG (DURG) 7:10:00 AM 8:45:00 AM 1:35:00 17229 KCVL-SC SABARI EXP THIRUVANANTHAPURAM CENTRAL (TVC) - SECUNDERABAD JN (SC) 6:45:00 AM 10:30:00 AM 3:45:00 17623 NED-SGNR WEEKLY EXP NANDED (NED) - SHRI GANGANAGAR (SGNR) 6:50:00 AM 11:30:00 AM 4:40:00 18478 YNRK-PURI EXPRESS YOG NAGARI RISHIKESH (YNRK) - PURI (PURI) 5:35:00 AM 10:50:00 AM 5:15:00 22865 LTT-PURI S F WEEKLY LOKMANYATILAK (LTT) - PURI (PURI) 12:15:00 AM 4:00:00 AM 3:45:00

List of diverted trains today

Train Source-Destination Start Time Divert From Divert To 02199 JHS-BDTS SUF SPL VIRANGANA LAKSHMIBAI (VGLB) - BANDRA TERMINUS (BDTS) 5:00:00 PM RUTHIYAI [RTA] NAGDA JN [NAD] 11125 RTM GWALIOR EXP RATLAM JN (RTM) - GWALIOR JN. (GWL) 5:25:00 PM UJJAIN JN [UJN] GWALIOR JN. [GWL] 11126 GWL RTM EXPRESS GWALIOR JN. (GWL) - RATLAM JN (RTM) 7:50:00 PM RUTHIYAI [RTA] UJJAIN JN [UJN] 12423 RAJDHANI EXPRESS DIBRUGARH TOWN (DBRT) - NEW DELHI (NDLS) 8:55:00 PM KAMAKHYA [KYQ] NEW BONGAIGAON [NBQ] 13024 GAYA-HWH EXP GAYA JN (GAYA) - HOWRAH JN (HWH) 12:20:00 PM BARHARWA JN [BHW] BANDEL JN [BDC] 13148 BXT-SDAH UTTAR BANGA EXP BAMANHAT (BXT) - SEALDAH (SDAH) 1:45:00 PM NEW FARAKKA JN [NFK] DUM DUM [DDJ] 13154 MLDT SDAH GOUR EXP MALDA TOWN (MLDT) - SEALDAH (SDAH) 9:35:00 PM NEW FARAKKA JN [NFK] BANDEL JN [BDC] 14305 DLI - HW EXP SPL DELHI JN. (DLI) - HARIDWAR JN (HW) 10:20:00 AM DELHI JN. [DLI] TAPRI [TPZ] 14306 DLI - HW EXP SPL HARIDWAR JN (HW) - DELHI JN. (DLI) 7:25:00 AM TAPRI [TPZ] DELHI JN. [DLI] 14309 UJJAINI EXPRESS UJJAIN JN (UJN) - DEHRADUN (DDN) 9:05:00 PM MAKSI [MKC] GWALIOR JN. [GWL] 15045 GKP - OKHA EXPRESS GORAKHPUR (GKP) - OKHA (OKHA) 5:00:00 AM RUTHIYAI [RTA] NAGDA JN [NAD] 19167 SABARMATI EXPRESS AHMEDABAD JN (ADI) - VARANASI (BSB) 11:00:00 PM MAKSI [MKC] BINA JN [BINA] 19168 BSB-ADI SABARMATI EXP VARANASI (BSB) - AHMEDABAD JN (ADI) 2:30:00 PM BINA JN [BINA] MAKSI [MKC] 19307 INDB - CDG EXPRESS INDORE JN (INDB) - CHANDIGARH (CDG) 5:30:00 AM MAKSI [MKC] GWALIOR JN. [GWL] 19326 ASR INDB EXPRESS AMRITSAR JN (ASR) - INDORE JN (INDB) 1:50:00 AM GWALIOR JN. [GWL] MAKSI [MKC] 20503 RAJDHANI EXPRESS DIBRUGARH (DBRG) - NEW DELHI (NDLS) 7:55:00 PM KAMAKHYA [KYQ] NEW BONGAIGAON [NBQ]

How to check if your train is cancelled or not?

Whether you are a frequent traveller or you are visiting your hometown, knowing your train's status is essential before taking preparing for your journey. Though multiple sources can help you find the right list of cancelled, rescheduled and diverted trains. You should ideally prefer the official website of IRCTC. Here's a step-by-step process to check the lists of trains on the Train Enquiry System.

Proceed to www.indianrail.gov.in/mntes, which is the official website of Indian Railways. Touch, tap or click on the tab/option of "exceptional trains" on the right side of the webpage. An index of rescheduled, diverted or cancelled trains will be available there. And, that's how you can check your train's current status.

(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)