IRCTC cancels 269 trains today: Check your train status for Sept 4 here

Whether you are a frequent traveller or visiting your home town, knowing your train's timing is crucial for a better journey. Many online sources are available that can inform you about your train's cancellation, diversion and rescheduling. Here is how you can use the official website of the Train Enquiry System.

The Indian Railways cancelled over 269 trains in the morning till 10.30 am on Sunday, September 4. Train diversions are common in India because of the hard-to-mange train operations. Although many trains are right on time, a few have been rescheduled, diverted, short-terminated or source-changed their stations for some reasons.

