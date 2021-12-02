Ireland reports 1st case of Omicron variant of Covid-19, says govt

-
ALSO READ
World races to contain latest Covid-19 threat, the omicron variant
Not yet clear if Omicron more transmissible, causes severe disease: WHO
UP coronavirus update: Kappa variant found in Sant Kabir Nagar patient
WHO identifies Mu Covid-19 variant as a 'variant of interest'
No cases of new Covid variant C.1.2 detected in India: Health Ministry
-
Ireland has detected its first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant, said the country's Department of Health.
The case is associated with travel from one of the southern African countries that have been declared by the Irish government as high-risk countries for the spread of the new variant, the department added on Wednesday in a statement, without giving further details.
The Irish national radio and television broadcaster RTE reported earlier on Wednesday that the Dublin-based National Virus Reference Laboratory had carried out tests on a number of samples over the weekend and one of the eight samples that underwent genome sequencing was confirmed having the Omicron variant.
The report said scientists are not aware of any additional cases associated with the confirmed case, and there is no evidence of community transmission of the variant so far, Xinhua news agency reported.
The Irish government last Friday declared seven southern African countries as high-risk countries where the Omicron variant was first detected, advising against all non-essential travel to and from these countries by tightening the issuance of visas.
The seven countries are Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.
The government also ruled that Irish citizens returning home from these countries shall undergo strict home quarantine with two PCR tests during quarantine.
The Irish Department of Health on Wednesday reported 3,793 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the national tally to 573,905.
Till date, there have been a total of 5,707 deaths related to Covid-19 in Ireland, including 55 deaths newly reported in the past seven days, said the department.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU