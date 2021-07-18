Israeli software used to snoop on journalists, activists worldwide: Report

-
A collaborative investigation involving more than 80 journalists on 4 continents on Sunday showed how powerful spyware licensed only to governments targeted journalists, activists and more.
The investigation was conducted by 17 media outlets, including Wall Street Journal, CNN, the New York Times, Al Jazeera, The Guardian, Economist, Reuters.
NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware, licensed to governments around the globe, can infect phones without a click.
NSO Group, an Israeli firm, is a leader in private spyware industry.
Reporters were able to identify more than 1,000 people through research and interviews on four continents: several Arab royal family members, at least 65 business executives, 85 human rights activists, 189 journalists, and more than 600 politicians and government officials.
The consortium found many of the phone numbers in at least 10 country clusters, which were subjected to deeper analysis: Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Hungary, India, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Morocco, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
In India, the numbers of phones belonging to hundreds of journalists, activists, opposition politicians, government officials and business executives were on the list, as were numbers in several other countries in the region, including Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Pakistan, reported Washington Post.
Over 40 journalists from India from prominent outlets featured on the list.
Meanwhile, the Indian government, in its response said, "There has been no unauthorised interception by government agencies."
NSO has long insisted that the governments to whom it licenses Pegasus are contractually bound to only use the powerful spying tool to fight “serious crime and terrorism”, reported The Guardian.
Government of India’s response to inquiries on the ‘Pegasus Project’ media report. pic.twitter.com/F4AxPZ8876— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2021
