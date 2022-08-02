ISRO all set to launch SSLV on August 7; here's all you need to know

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch its Small Launch Vehicle (SSLV) on August 7 from Sriharikota's Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh.

After being delayed for multiple times, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the space agency on Tuesday took to Twitter and revealed the launch date. The mission will be launched at 9:18 am and general public can view it on Isro's Launch Viewers gallery, for which they need to register on their website.





The launch of the SSLV-D1/EOS-02 Mission is scheduled for Sunday, August 7, 2022, at 9:18 am (IST) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota. ISRO invites citizens to the Launch View Gallery at SDSC to witness the launch.

According to reports, SSLV aims to cater to the market for the launch of small satellites into Earth’s low orbits that have emerged in recent years to cater to the needs of developing countries, universities for small satellites, and private corporations.

The SSLV is third launch vehicle of the research organisation after Polar Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle (GSLV).

According to ANI, the ground testing of the newly developed solid booster stage (SS1) for the new launch vehicle of i.e. SSLV was carried out on March 14, 2022 and all the propulsion parameters during the test are found satisfactory and were matching with the predictions.

Here's all you need to know about the new SSLV



Weighing only 110-tonne, it is the smallest vehicle and will only take 72 hours to integrate, unlike the current 70 days period for a launch vehicle. This can carry satellites weighing up to 500 kg to a low earth orbit and provides an alternative to the tried and tested PSLV, which can carry satellites weighing in the range of 1,000 kg.

It also supports multiple orbital drop-offs and is perfectly suitable for the launch of microsatellites at a time. Some of the key features of the new SSLV includes low cost, low turn-around time, flexibility in accommodating multiple satellites, launch-on-demand feasibility, minimal launch infrastructure requirements among others.

Former ISRO chairman K Sivan in 2019 said that, "only six people will be required to do the job, instead of 60 people. The entire job will be done in a very short time and the cost will be only around Rs 30 crore. It will be an on-demand vehicle."

In its maiden flight, the new SSLV will carry AzaadiSat, which is built by 750 girl students of 75 schools across India, reported PTI. It will also carry one of India's Earth Observation Satellites EOS 2.