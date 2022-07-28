JUST IN

Ford India sets Aug 10 deadline for employees to conclude severance talks
Coca-Cola India, bottling partners investing $1 bn to expand capacity
United Breweries' Q1 net profit rises to Rs 162.5 cr on volume growth
Titagarh Wagons to invest Rs 1,000 cr in 3-5 yrs for capacity building
Mahindra Lifespaces' chairman Arun Nanda retires, successor named
Biocon net profit rises 71% to Rs 144 cr in June quarter; revenue rises 23%
IT companies' margins decline to decade-low of 23.2% in June quarter
Poonawalla Fincorp's consolidated Q1 net profit up 118% to Rs 141 crore
Hero MotoCorp selects Accenture to enhance supply chain, reduce costs
India's top companies flag slowdown concerns as global recession looms
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Ford India sets Aug 10 deadline for employees to conclude severance talks

Business Standard

Isro earns $279 million in foreign exchange through satellite launches

ISRO in association with its commercial arms has successfully launched 345 foreign satellites from 34 countries on-board Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)

Topics
Isro satellite launches | Isro projects | ISRO

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 
Isro to launch India's earth observation, nine customer satellites on Nov 7
Representative Image

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), through its commercial arms, has earned 279 million dollars in foreign exchange by launching satellites for global clients, Union Minister Jitendra Singh told the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question, Singh said ISRO in association with its commercial arms has successfully launched 345 foreign satellites from 34 countries on-board Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).

"Total foreign exchange revenue earned through launching of foreign satellites amounts to USD 56 million (one million=10 lakhs) and 220 million Euros approximately," Singh said, without mentioning any time-frame for such launches.

As per current exchange rates, 220 million euros are equivalent to 223 million dollars.

The latest PSLV mission was on June 30 when ISRO's warhorse launch vehicle placed three Singaporean satellites into orbit.

PSLV-C53 mission by ISRO, successfully launched three Singapore customer satellites namely DS-EO, NeuSAR and SCOOB-1.

The PSLV-C53 was the second dedicated commercial mission for NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a Central Public Sector Enterprise under administrative control of the Department of Space (DOS), Singh said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Isro satellite launches

First Published: Thu, July 28 2022. 00:41 IST

`
.