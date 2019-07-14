- Chandrayaan-2: A timeline of India's mission to the moon from 2003 to 2019
Chandrayaan 2 LIVE: Countdown underway for India's second moon mission
During the 20-hour countdown, the rocket and spacecraft's systems will undergo mutilple checks by Isro scientists at the Sriharikota base
GSLVMk III carrying Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft, undergoing launch checks at launch pad in Sriharikota. Launch is scheduled at 2:51 am on July 15.
The 20-hour countdown for Chandrayaan-2 began at 6.15 am on Sunday.
During the countdown, the rocket and spacecraft's systems will undergo mutilple checks. On July 15 early morning GSLV MK-III is scheduled to lift-off at 2.51 am from Isro's spaceport in Sriharikotta.
The 640-tonne rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III (GSLV-Mk III), about 44-metre tall, is nicknamed 'Bahubali'. It will carry the 3.8-tonne Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft.
Sixteen minutes into its flight, the Rs 375-crore GSLV-Mk III rocket is expected to sling the Rs 603-crore Chandrayaan-2 into an Earth-parking 170x40400 km orbit.
From there, Chandrayaan-2 will travel for nearly 3.844 lakh km, carrying lander 'Vikram' and rover 'Pragyaan' to the moon.
On September 6 or 7, Vikram is expected to make a soft landing on the moon and then Pragyaan will roll out to carry out in-situ experiments.
During the countdown, the rocket and spacecraft's systems will undergo checks and fuel will be filled to power the rocket engines.
Till date, ISRO has sent up three GSLV-Mk III rockets.
The first one was on 18.12.2014 carrying Crew Module Atmospheric Reentry Experiment. The second and third GSLV-Mk III went up on 5.2.2017 and 14.11.2018 carrying communication satellites GSAT-19 and GSAT-29 respectively.
Interestingly, GSLV-Mk III will be used for India's manned space mission slated in 2022.
