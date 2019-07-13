Women make up 30% of Chandrayaan-2 workforce, two lead the mission

-
ALSO READ
Isro's Chandrayaan-2 to land on Moon by September 6: All you should know
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 to take off on July 15: Isro
Chandrayaan-2 mission: From cost to India's space run, all you need to know
Own space station is crucial to India, says Isro chairman K Sivan
ISRO aims for the stars: Plans space station, missions to Venus and Sun
-
Among the many firsts for the Chandrayaan 2, this mission would be the first for the space agency to have two women leading it as project and mission directors, with two decades of experience in Isro.
Besides, nearly 30 per cent of the members working on the Chandrayaan-2 mission are women, said K.Sivan, chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).
Muthayya Vanitha, who will be the first women project director of Isro, is an electronics systems engineer and she has the responsibility of Chandrayaan-2 mission. Earlier she was responsible for data handling systems for India’s remote sensing satellites was reluctant to accept the historical responsibility.
M Annadurai, the project director for Chandrayaan-1 and who reportedly persued Vanitha, was quoted saying she has excellent problem-solving skills and team management capabilities, which are crucial for such projects.
Ritu Karidhal, mission director, holds a Master’s degree holder in Aerospace Engineering from Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. Karidhal she started her career in 1997 as an aerospace engineer at ISRO. She was the Deputy Operations Director for the Mars mission. In her role, she conceptualised and ensured the execution of the spacecraft’s onward autonomy system, an onboard system-level capability to make mission-relevant decisions without ground support.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU