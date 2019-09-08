ISRO chief says Chandrayaan 2 lander Vikram located: Report

Chandrayaan 2's lander has been located after scientists lost communication with it Saturday morning, India's space agency said Sunday.

Vikram, the lander, was lost when it was attempting a “soft” or controlled landing near the south pole of the Moon where scientists believe there could be water ice. Communication was lost just as it was about to touch down, the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) had said.

chief K Sivan told news agency on Sunday that Vikram had been located. "Chandrayaan 2's orbiter has clicked a thermal image of (the) lander. But there is no communication yet. We are trying to have contact. It will be communicated soon," he was quoted as saying.