Solace for Isro as NASA says it's inspired by Indian space agency's efforts
Business Standard

ISRO chief says Chandrayaan 2 lander Vikram located: Report

Vikram, the lander, was lost when it was attempting a "soft" or controlled landing near the south pole of the moon

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

GSLV-MkIII-M1 rocket carrying Chandrayaan-2 lifts off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, at Sriharikota in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh | Photo: ISRO
Chandrayaan 2's lander has been located after scientists lost communication with it Saturday morning, India's space agency said Sunday.

Vikram, the lander, was lost when it was attempting a “soft” or controlled landing near the south pole of the Moon where scientists believe there could be water ice. Communication was lost just as it was about to touch down, the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) had said.

Isro chief K Sivan told news agency on Sunday that Vikram had been located. "Chandrayaan 2's orbiter has clicked a thermal image of (the) lander. But there is no communication yet. We are trying to have contact. It will be communicated soon," he was quoted as saying.
