ISRO launches satellite to study natural disasters, agriculture

India launched on Thursday morning an Earth observation satellite to monitor natural disasters and collect imagery on farming and forest cover.

EOS-03 "will provide real-time images of large area region of interest at frequent intervals. This will help in quick monitoring of natural disasters, episodic events as well as any short-term events," said Union minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday.

EOS-03 is ISRO’s (Indian Space Research Organisation) second launch this year after it placed in space Brazil's earth observation satellite Amazonia-1 and 18 co-passenger satellites in February.

Launched by the workhorse Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-F10 (GSLV-F10) rocket, the satellite will reach the final geostationary orbit using its onboard propulsion system, said ISRO about the launch at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

The satellite, which blasted off after a 26-hour countdown, will provide near real-time imaging of large areas at frequent intervals, quickly monitor natural disasters and obtain spectral signatures for agriculture, forestry and water bodies. It will help in gathering information for disaster warning, monitoring, cloud burst and thunderstorm monitoring. Its mission life is 10 years, ISRO said.

