ISRO launches satellite to study natural disasters, agriculture

-
ALSO READ
Isro flags off 2021 with 19 satellites, e-Gita & PM Modi's picture
India to lead the world in small satellite launch segment: Things to know
NISAR satellite: Isro ready with a radar to observe Earth with Nasa
Global satellite communication companies get govt's signal booster
As Covid restrictions ease, Isro puts in place aggressive launch timelines
-
India launched on Thursday morning an Earth observation satellite to monitor natural disasters and collect imagery on farming and forest cover.
EOS-03 "will provide real-time images of large area region of interest at frequent intervals. This will help in quick monitoring of natural disasters, episodic events as well as any short-term events," said Union minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday.
EOS-03 is ISRO’s (Indian Space Research Organisation) second launch this year after it placed in space Brazil's earth observation satellite Amazonia-1 and 18 co-passenger satellites in February.
Launched by the workhorse Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-F10 (GSLV-F10) rocket, the satellite will reach the final geostationary orbit using its onboard propulsion system, said ISRO about the launch at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.
The satellite, which blasted off after a 26-hour countdown, will provide near real-time imaging of large areas at frequent intervals, quickly monitor natural disasters and obtain spectral signatures for agriculture, forestry and water bodies. It will help in gathering information for disaster warning, cyclone monitoring, cloud burst and thunderstorm monitoring. Its mission life is 10 years, ISRO said.
(With inputs from PTI)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU