Isro revenue from commercial satellite launches up by 40%: Minister

The revenue earned by the commercial arm of India's space agency rose by around 40 per cent in 2018-19 to Rs 324.19 crore from Rs 232.56 crore last year, helped by satellite launches for foreign customers.

In five years revenue generated by launching satellites for other countries stood at Rs 1,245.17 crore. The Indian Space Research Organisation has launched satellites from 26 countries during the last five years, Jitendra Singh, minister in charge of atomic energy and space, told Rajya Sabha.

He added, contracts with 10 countries namely; USA, United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Singapore, The Netherlands, Japan, Malaysia, Algeria and France were signed in the last five years under commercial arrangements.