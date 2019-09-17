Isro signs MoUs with DRDO labs for Human Space Mission

The (Isro) has signed MoUs with various Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) labs to provide technologies for human-centric systems and technologies specific to the Human Space Mission.

A delegation of Isro scientists, led by Director, Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC) S Unnikrishnan Nair signed a set of MoUs with various labs.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO, Dr G Satheesh Reddy said that the technological capabilities existing in laboratories for defence applications will be customised to meet the requirements of Isro's human space mission. Some of the critical technologies to be provided by to Isro include space food, space crew health monitoring and emergency survival kit, radiation measurement and protection, and parachutes for safe recovery of crew module.

DG (Life Sciences), Dr A K Singhadded, DRDO is committed to provide all necessary support to Isro for the human space flight and customisation of the required technologies has already been initiated to meet the stringent timelines.

Isro aims to demonstrate human spaceflight capability before the 75th anniversary of India’s independence in 2022.