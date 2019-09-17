JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Science and Environment

India expects to gain control over Pak occupied Kashmir one day: Jaishankar
Business Standard

Isro signs MoUs with DRDO labs for Human Space Mission

Critical technologies to be provided by DRDO to Isro include space food, space crew health monitoring and emergency survival kit, radiation protection, and parachutes for safe recovery of crew

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

ISRO, space research
India's space agency ISRO

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) has signed MoUs with various Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) labs to provide technologies for human-centric systems and technologies specific to the Human Space Mission.

A delegation of Isro scientists, led by Director, Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC) S Unnikrishnan Nair signed a set of MoUs with various DRDO labs.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO, Dr G Satheesh Reddy said that the technological capabilities existing in DRDO laboratories for defence applications will be customised to meet the requirements of Isro's human space mission. Some of the critical technologies to be provided by DRDO to Isro include space food, space crew health monitoring and emergency survival kit, radiation measurement and protection, and parachutes for safe recovery of crew module.

DG (Life Sciences), Dr A K Singhadded, DRDO is committed to provide all necessary support to Isro for the human space flight and customisation of the required technologies has already been initiated to meet the stringent timelines.

Isro aims to demonstrate human spaceflight capability before the 75th anniversary of India’s independence in 2022.
First Published: Tue, September 17 2019. 20:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU