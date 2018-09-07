Isro to offer technology to boost fishermen's livelihood, save lives at sea

The (Isro) has developed a device that would help boost the livelihood of fishermen, address safety issues and allow them to communicate with their families back on land. Besides, would also help reduce the number of deaths at sea.

Speaking on the sidelines of World Space-Biz, organised by and CII, Nilesh Desai, deputy director, SAC confirmed that Isro's Navigation Satellite would help in these initiatives.

will get information on locations with higher concentration of fish and alerts about cyclones or other natural calamities, and will also be able to send messages to a hub, from where the communication would be passed on to their families. The device will also warn about their proximity to international borders.





The that has been developed can be transferred to companies, which can manufacture the devices for end users. Till now 2,000 devices have been manufactured and will be handed over to shortly.



The device currently costs around Rs 3,500, but states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala have agreed to subsidise them.





Some of the coastal states have shown interest in procuring these devices for their fishermen communities. is also reaching out to all coastal states through (NDMA).