JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Science and Technology

What cost J&K top cop S P Vaid his job? Something went drastically wrong
Business Standard

Isro to offer technology to boost fishermen's livelihood, save lives at sea

Fishermen will get information on locations with higher fish populations and alerts on natural calamities, and will also be able to send messages from sea to their families back on land

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

The Indian Space Research Organization intends to send an uncrewed orbiter, lander and rover to the moon in the first half of 2018

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) has developed a device that would help boost the livelihood of fishermen, address safety issues and allow them to communicate with their families back on land. Besides, Isro would also help Goa Tourism reduce the number of deaths at sea.

Speaking on the sidelines of World Space-Biz, organised by Isro and CII, Nilesh Desai, deputy director, SAC confirmed that Isro's Navigation Satellite would help in these initiatives.

Fishermen will get information on locations with higher concentration of fish and alerts about cyclones or other natural calamities, and will also be able to send messages to a hub, from where the communication would be passed on to their families. The device will also warn fishermen about their proximity to international borders.

ALSO READ: Isro working on smaller satellite launch vehicles with up to 700 kg payload

The technology that has been developed can be transferred to companies, which can manufacture the devices for end users. Till now 2,000 devices have been manufactured and will be handed over to fishermen shortly.


ALSO READ: Isro wants private players to take over PSLV, satellite production by 2020

The device currently costs around Rs 3,500, but states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala have agreed to subsidise them.

ALSO READ: Isro to bring medical aid to soldiers posted at isolated places

Some of the coastal states have shown interest in procuring these devices for their fishermen communities. Isro is also reaching out to all coastal states through National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).
First Published: Fri, September 07 2018. 18:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements