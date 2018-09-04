JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Petrol@Rs 86.72! Fuel prices rise for 10th day in a row; check rates here
Business Standard

IT hub Bengaluru tops office-rental gains in Asia, Tokyo second: Report

Bengaluru posts 7% gain in office rents in second quarter: Knight Frank

Pooja Thakur Mahrotri | Bloomberg 

Bangalore airport

The southern Indian city formerly known as Bangalore topped Knight Frank’s office-rent index with a 7 percent hike in rates in the three months ended June versus the quarter prior. Tight supply pushed up costs as large companies jostled for quality space, according to the report. Tokyo came in second with a 5.5 percent gain followed by Melbourne and Sydney.

“Steady demand in the prime office market is expected to bolster rental growth for the second half,” said Nicholas Holt, Knight Frank’s head of research for Asia-Pacific. “Despite several headwinds, including tensions around trade, regional economic growth continues to fuel demand for grade-A office space.

Office rents in cities including Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore are expected to see marginal increases for the rest of 2018, while those in Tokyo, Shanghai and Kuala Lumpur will be flat to down.
First Published: Tue, September 04 2018. 11:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements