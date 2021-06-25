IT Minister claims Twitter denied access to his account for an hour today

Union Minister for Information Technology (IT) on Friday claimed that has denied access to his account for almost an hour today on the alleged ground that there was a violation of Digital Millennium Copyright Act of the US.

He further said the social media giant subsequently allowed him to access the account.

"Twitter's actions were in gross violation of Rule 4 (8) of Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, where they failed to provide me any prior notice before denying me access to my own account," said Prasad.

had earlier said that he was not okay with profit-making companies lecturing India on democracy and that any social media firm has to comply with the new IT rules.

“There are 100-crore social media users in India, I am happy. Let them earn money, allow users to criticise us. Most welcome. But when these profit companies lecture us on democracy, then I would like to ask a question,” he had said.