It's been 40 years of Motley, a group that shaped theatre in the country

Few things give you the measure of a man more than the food he craves. For Naseeruddin Shah, gehu ki roti (chapatis or whole wheat flatbread) and dal, the simple, mildly flavoured lentil dish that is a staple in most Indian homes, are what he misses most when he travels out of the country.

Keep it simple is his mantra, at the table, as on the stage. A similar frugality of desire infuses the Motley theatre group. That is what has kept its body and soul together, say Shah and his wife and partner Ratna Pathak Shah, bustling around their house on a rainy morning in a leafy lane in Bandra, ...