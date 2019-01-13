Uddhav Thackeray thunders, but for Shiv Sena dumping BJP isn't an easy call

Brinkmanship is second nature to the Shiv Sena. Party chief Uddhav Thackeray has borrowed the “chowkidar chor hai” phrase from Congress President Rahul Gandhi to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Simultaneously, he is having seat-sharing talks with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is of the BJP. Unmindful of any repercussions, Sena mouthpiece Saamana cautions the ruling party: “Don’t think of people forgetting the Rafale deal issue even though you rake up Agusta Westland.” In the Lok Sabha debate on the Rafale deal, the Sena ...