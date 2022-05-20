IT sector will create one crore jobs by 2025-26: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

JUST IN
Around 10.8 million domestic passengers travelled in April, says DGCA

Speaking at a press conference here, the minister of state for Electronics and Information Technology said the IT sector has created 10 lakh new jobs in the country this year so far

Union minister on Friday expressed confidence that the Information Technology and allied sectors will create nearly one crore jobs by 2025-26.

Speaking at a press conference here, the minister of state for Electronics and Information Technology said the IT sector has created 10 lakh new jobs in the country this year so far.

"Our target is to create revenue of USD 400 billion in the electronics sector and USD 1 trillion in the tech services sector by 2025-26. Thus, we predict that from 10 lakh jobs this year, there will be nearly one crore jobs by 2025-26," he said.

India has taken a lead in creating new start-ups and showed the world in the last three years that maximum innovation and investment happened in the country, he said.

"India created nearly one lakh startups during the last three years, including 100 unicorns. Apart from one crore new jobs, many more new startups will come up. And they will also create jobs," Chandrasekhar said.

A unicorn is a startup company with a valuation of over USD 1 billion.

On Saturday, Chandrasekhar will attend the launch ceremony of the Smart Manufacturing Competency Centre, a virtual platform to bring technology seekers and providers under one virtual roof, said an official release.

First Published: Fri, May 20 2022. 23:51 IST

