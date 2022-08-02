JUST IN
Business Standard

ITRs filed this year even fewer than before Covid pandemic, shows data

There is a decline despite the last-minute filing frenzy

Topics
income tax returns | Coronavirus

Sachin P Mampatta  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

Only 58.3 million income-tax returns (ITRs) were filed for the assessment year 2022-23 (AY23) as on July 31 this year —the last date for filing the returns. This is much lower than the 71.4 million returns filed in AY22, and also less than the number for each of the previous three years, including pre-pandemic AY19, which witnessed 65.3 million returns.

Read our full coverage on income tax returns

First Published: Tue, August 02 2022. 21:29 IST

