J&K Civil Secretariat staff to mark attendance via facial recognition setup

Employees of the Civil Secretariat will mark their attendance through a system from next week, an official circular issued on Tuesday said.

The use of the biometric attendance system, which requires people to put a finger on the surface of the scanner, was suspended after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in March this year.

According to the circular, the General Administration Department has asked all administrative secretaries to advise Civil Secretariat employees to mark their attendance using the system with effect from October 19.

The circular was issued after Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha called for ensuring discipline and punctuality of employees in government offices by way of some objective mechanism of marking attendance.

