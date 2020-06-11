J-K: Encounter breaks out between security forces and militants in Budgam

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Budgam district of in the early hours of Thursday, PTI reported.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Pathanpora area of Budgam in central Kashmir after receiving specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding militants fired at the security forces. The exchange of firing is on and further details are awaited, the official said.

The encounter comes a day after security forces gunned down five militants in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday, taking the number of ultras killed in the last four days to 14, police said. Two militants were killed in the initial exchange of fire and the forces had gunned down three more by the time the last reports came in.



This is the third major encounter in Shopian in four days. Nine Hizbul Mujahideen militants, including a self-styled commander, were killed in two gun battles with the security forces on Sunday and Monday.

On Monday, four Hizbul Mujahideen militants were killed by the forces following which General officer Commanding (GoC) 15 Corps Lt Gen B S Raju lauding the role of the Police, CRPF and the army said the operation was conducted in a "smooth manner" with no collateral damage to civilian property.

Gen Raju said he was aware of the difficult circumstances under which the operation was conducted, which involved evacuating considerable number of civilians from the vicinity.

"I would credit the local population, which kind of facilitated the conduct of the operation in such a smooth manner."



(This is a developing story. More details awaited)