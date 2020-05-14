J&K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in Kulgam

-
An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, police said on Thursday.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Yamrach area of the south Kashmir district during the night after receiving specific input on the presence of militants, a police official said, news agency PTI reported.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants shot at a search party. Reinforcements have been sent to the area, the official said.
Further details were awaited.
