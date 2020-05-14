JUST IN
Coronavirus Update: Major world developments and some good news for India
J&K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in Kulgam

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Yamrach area of the south Kashmir district

Official said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants shot at a search party. Reinforcements have been sent to the area

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, police said on Thursday.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Yamrach area of the south Kashmir district during the night after receiving specific input on the presence of militants, a police official said, news agency PTI reported.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants shot at a search party. Reinforcements have been sent to the area, the official said.

Further details were awaited.
