J&K LG approves 15% reservation for women in non-gazetted police posts

-
ALSO READ
Haryana job reservation to impact industry sentiments: PHD Chamber
SC reserves judgement on grant of reservation in promotion to SCs/STs
Mobile internet to be restored in J&K's Srinagar, Budgam by 7 pm today
1 Pak terrorist killed, another captured in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir
JD(U) demands restoration of statehood before holding Assembly polls in J&K
-
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday approved 15 per cent reservation for women in non-gazetted police posts.
Sinha announced the reservation coinciding with the National Girl Child Day, asserting that this is just the beginning.
On #NationalGirlChildDay, approved 15% reservation for women in non-gazetted posts of @JmuKmrPolice. This is just the beginning. We are determined and committed to increase it further in future, the Lt Governor said in a tweet.
In another tweet, he said his administration is committed to ensure 'Nari Shaktis' social and economic empowerment.
"For women and girls to be agents of change, J&K government is committed to ensure Nari Shaktis' social and economic empowerment while redressing long-standing inequalities to build a more just and resilient society, Sinha said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU