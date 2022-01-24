J&K LG approves 15% reservation for women in non-gazetted police posts

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday approved 15 per cent for women in non-gazetted posts.

Sinha announced the coinciding with the National Girl Child Day, asserting that this is just the beginning.

On #NationalGirlChildDay, approved 15% for women in non-gazetted posts of @JmuKmrPolice. This is just the beginning. We are determined and committed to increase it further in future, the Lt Governor said in a tweet.

In another tweet, he said his administration is committed to ensure 'Nari Shaktis' social and economic empowerment.

"For women and girls to be agents of change, J&K government is committed to ensure Nari Shaktis' social and economic empowerment while redressing long-standing inequalities to build a more just and resilient society, Sinha said.

