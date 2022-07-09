J&K LG chairs high level meet to review rescue & relief ops at Amarnath

Lieutenant Governor on Saturday chaired a high level meeting to review the ongoing and relief operation at Amarnath holy cave.

Lt Gen A.S. Aujla, GoC 15 Corps and Dilbag Singh, DGP briefed the Lt Governor about the ongoing efforts at the holy cave.

GoC said all the agencies involved in the and relief operations are working in excellent coordination and they are well equipped to clear the debris.

The Lt Governor said the effort should be made to clear the debris within shortest period of time. The DGP while briefing the Lt Governor about the injured devotees said, majority of the injured have already been discharged and few others being treated at base hospital and Srinagar are likely to be discharged within 24 hours.

The Lt Governor said, teams from Army, CAPFs, NDRF and SDRF are on the ground and doing commendable job.

"I request Yatris to stay put in camps. Administration is providing all facilities for their comfortable stay. We are trying our best to restore the Yatra at the earliest," Lt Governor said.

He also directed senior officials, Deputy Commissioners and Camp directors to ensure best possible facilities are provided to the pilgrims staying at camps.

Earlier, Lt Governor had visited SKIMS in Srinagar to enquire about the health of injured pilgrims and subsequently went to PCR Srinagar where he was briefed about the status of sending the mortal remains of deceased pilgrims to their respective hometowns.

--IANS

