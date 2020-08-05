JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Early Diwali in Ayodhya as PM Modi lays foundation stone of Ram Temple
Business Standard

J&K Lt-Governor Girish Chandra Murmu resigns, likely to be next CAG

Murmu, an IAS officer of the 1985 batch, worked as Modi's additional principal secretary during his tenure as Gujarat chief minister

Topics
Girish Chandra Murmu

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Girish Chandra Murmu, lieutenant governor of Jammu & Kashmir
Murmu, an IAS officer of 1985 batch, had previously worked as additional principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure as Gujarat chief minister

Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu resigned on Wednesday, according to TV reports. He could be the next Comptroller and Auditor Genral (CAG) of India, replacing Rajiv Mehrishi, who will retire this week, suggest reports.

On October 25, 2019, Murmu had been appointed as the first Lt Governor of Jammu & Kashmir.

Murmu, an IAS officer of 1985 batch, had previously worked as additional principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure as Gujarat chief minister.
First Published: Wed, August 05 2020. 23:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU