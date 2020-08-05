J&K Lt-Governor Girish Chandra Murmu resigns, likely to be next CAG

Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor resigned on Wednesday, according to TV reports. He could be the next Comptroller and Auditor Genral (CAG) of India, replacing Rajiv Mehrishi, who will retire this week, suggest reports.



On October 25, 2019, Murmu had been appointed as the first Lt Governor of Jammu & Kashmir.



Murmu, an IAS officer of 1985 batch, had previously worked as additional principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure as Gujarat chief minister.