JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Kerala reports 34,199 new coronavirus cases as TPR jumps to 37%
Business Standard

J-K sees Jan's highest single-day spike with 5,818 Covid cases, 4 deaths

There are 26,236 active cases in the union territory

Topics
Coronavirus Vaccine | Coronavirus Tests | Jammu and Kashmir

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

A man gets a nose swab for a Covid-19 RT PCR test at a vaccination center in New Delhi, India, on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Photo: T. Narayan/Bloomberg

In the highest single-day spike so far this month, Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 5,818 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the total infections to 3,72,669, while four deaths were reported in 24 hours, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 4,066 were from the Kashmir division and 1,752 from Jammu, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district, with 1,745 cases, recorded the highest number followed by 1,131 cases in Jammu district.

There are 26,236 active cases in the union territory, while 3,41,854 patients recovered so far since the pandemic struck, the officials said.

With the four fresh deaths, the toll went up to 4,579.

Meanwhile, the officials said, there were 51 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, January 19 2022. 20:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU