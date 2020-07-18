J-K: Three terrorists killed in encounter in Amshipora, operation continues

Three terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter at Amshipora area of Shopian, said Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO) Srinagar. The operation is still in progress.

An encounter began between security forces and terrorists at Amshipora area in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian in early hours of Saturday. Police and security forces are on the job.

While in another incident three civilians were killed when resorted to ceasefire violation in the early hours of Saturday in Gulpur Sector of Poonch district in "Three civilians dead and one injured in ceasefire violation by in Gulpur Sector of Poonch district," said Rahul Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Poonch.



On Friday, three militants, including a self-styled top commander of (JeM), were killed and two security personnel injured in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation early Friday morning in Nagnad area of Kulgam district following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said. Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar at a press conference said one the militants has been identified as Waleed Bhai, a commander of JeM and an IED expert, while the identity of the other two was being ascertained.

"Waleed Bhai had escaped from the cordon (of the security forces) four times so far. He was one among the 12 most wanted militant commanders," he said.

The IGP said his killing was a huge success for the security forces.



(With input from IANS, PTI)