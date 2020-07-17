JUST IN
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives in Leh to carry out security review
Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 Richter hits Jammu and Kashmir; details awaited

An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale occurred at 88 km east of Katra of Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, according to National Centre for Seismology

ANI  |  General News 

Earthquake
An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale occurred at 88 km east of Katra of Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, according to National Centre for Seismology.

As per NCS, the tremors were felt at 4:55 am today.

Earlier, on July 8, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred near Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir.

First Published: Fri, July 17 2020. 09:09 IST

