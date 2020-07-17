Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 Richter hits Jammu and Kashmir; details awaited

-
An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale occurred at 88 km east of Katra of Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, according to National Centre for Seismology.
As per NCS, the tremors were felt at 4:55 am today.
Earlier, on July 8, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred near Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir.
