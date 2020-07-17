Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 Richter hits Jammu and Kashmir; details awaited

An of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale occurred at 88 km east of Katra of Reasi district in on Friday, according to Centre for Seismology.

As per NCS, the tremors were felt at 4:55 am today.

Earlier, on July 8, an of magnitude 4.3 occurred near Rajouri in

