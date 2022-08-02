JUST IN

Scientists have isolated monkeypox, possible to develop vaccine: Mandaviya
Kerala records fifth monkeypox case, 21 immediate contacts isolated
US hopes India to address small trade barriers in soyabean exports
Notices issued to 3 Chinese mobile companies for tax evasion: FM Sitharaman
India, Maldives ink six agreements to broad-base ties in key areas
CAG finds 'irregularities' in Odisha forest dept's plantation activities
Fifth case of monkeypox reported from Kerala man who returned from UAE
Delhi's first monkeypox patient recovers, discharged from hospital
SC seeks Centre, CVC response on pleas challenging ED head's extension
PM Modi holds talks with visiting Maldivian President Mohamed Solih
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

5G: How much money did the govt collect in previous auction rounds?

Business Standard

Jabalpur hospital's fire NOC had expired; four doctors booked: MP minister

The doctors are on the run and police have fanned out teams to nab them, a senior police officer said.

Topics
fire | Madhya Pradesh

Press Trust of India  |  Bhopal/Jabalpur 
Fire
Smoke bellows after a major fire broke out at the Life Multispeciality Hospital at Damoh Naka, in Jabalpur (Photo: PTI)

The preliminary probe into the Jabalpur hospital fire incident has revealed that the fire No Objection Certificate (NOC) had expired besides several shortcomings regarding the fire safety, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Tuesday.

He said police have registered a case of culpable homicide against four doctors-cum-owners of the hospital and arrested its manager, a day after the devastating blaze killed eight persons, including four patients.

The doctors are on the run and police have fanned out teams to nab them, a senior police officer said.

Prima-facie, several shortcomings were found on the part of the hospital regarding the fire safety.

The preliminary probe has found that the fire No Objection Certificate (NOC) of the New Life Multi-speciality Hospital had expired, Mishra said.

"The FIR was registered by the Jabalpur police against four owners-cum-doctors of the hospital under sections 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the IPC (Indian Penal Code)," he told reporters in Bhopal even as he termed the incident "very unfortunate".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on fire

First Published: Tue, August 02 2022. 15:48 IST

`
.