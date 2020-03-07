JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Delhi has a trendy new cultural space in the Mughal-era Sunder Nursery
Business Standard

Jahan-e-Khusrau festival reiterates the core message of the syncretic faith

Sufism, which is about looking inward, has no one language, no one definition. It transcends sects, disciplines, forms and expressions.

Veenu Sandhu 

The ruins of Arab ki Sarai in the Humayun’s Tomb complex, across the road from Sunder Nursery, are once again reverberating with the sound of Sufi music.

The sarai (hostelry, or inn) built in the 1560s by Humayun’s widow Hamida Banu Begum for the 300 Arabs she had brought with her from Mecca, has often been the chosen venue for Jahan-e-Khusrau since 2001, when the three-day annual Sufi music festival first began. Held to commemorate the death anniversary of one of medieval India’s most celebrated poet-musician-scholars, Amir Khusrau, whose resting place in the ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Sat, March 07 2020. 00:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU