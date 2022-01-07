Jaipur Literature Festival postponed to March amid surge in Covid cases

-
The 15th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF), scheduled to run between January 28-February 1, has now been postponed to March 5-14 in view of the rising number of Covid cases, the organisers said on Friday.
About 250 authors, thinkers, politicians and popular culture icons across the world are expected to participate in the festival, which will be held in hybrid mode. It will be virtual from March 5-9, and in person from March 10-14.
"Keeping in mind the advent of the new variant and the sharp rise in the number of cases across the country, we have thought it best to reschedule the Festival and hold it in March 2022. We remain committed to bring the Festival back to Jaipur as an on-ground, immersive experience, promoting dialogue, discussion and debate on books and ideas," festival producer Sanjoy K Roy said in a statement.
India recorded 1,17,100 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday as the virus continues to spread at a blistering pace, largely driven by the virulent Omicron variant.
The festival this year will also witness a shift from its traditional venue Diggi Palace to Hotel Clarks Amber, Jaipur with added facilities to accommodate footfalls and follow COVID-19 safety protocols according to government guidelines.
Turkish bestselling novelist Elif Shafak, Hollywood actor-writer Rupert Everett, award-winning Srilankan writer Shehan Karunatilaka, eminent Jamaican poet Kei Miller, Booker Prize winner Damon Galgut, 2003 Booker Prize winner DBC Pierre British and historian-biographer Andrew Lownie are among those participating in the event.
