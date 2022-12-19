Jaipur to host mega jewellery show with over 900 stalls from Dec 23-26

The city is going to host one of India’s biggest shows, the Show (JJS), from December 23 to December 26.

Over 900 jewellers and others will showcase their products during JJS, which will be held in an area of over 200,000 square feet.

“We at JJS have also left no stone unturned in ensuring total security for the high-value products on display.

Nearly 500 CCTV cameras will be placed at vantage points with security agency personnel ensuring that foolproof arrangements are carried out,” Ajay Kala, joint secretary and media in-charge, JJS, said.

Kala said there will be 901 booths in all, out of which 245 will display gemstones. About 572 will showcase jewellery, 17 will display costumes, articles and artefacts and 68 will display allied & machinery.

He claimed that the December show, as it is popularly known, has become an important event with over 35,000 domestic and foreign visitors coming for the event.

“These visitors get the opportunity to witness the latest and finest of what the gems & industry has to offer. These products are not only limited to but feature merchandise from exhibitors worldwide,” he said.

He claimed that the department of tourism has listed this event on its annual calendar for tourists and visitors.

A large number of tour operators have dovetailed their itinerary with this event. And, this will enable both foreign and domestic tourists to visit the show.

Kala said that this year, too, the JJS will be a complete show with diamonds, colour stones, precious metals — silver, gold, base metals — carving and beads. The exposition will also cover jewellers and gemstone dealers, jewellery institutes, and publications, apart from others.

“Over 500 top retailers of India have already confirmed their participation in the show,” he added.

Also, All India Gems & Jewellery Domestic Council’s (GJC’s) board of directors has been invited by the JJS for the show.