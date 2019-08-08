Jammu and Kashmir turmoil: Pakistan expels Indian envoy, suspends trade

In a sign that relations between India and Pakistan could deteriorate further in the days to come, Islamabad on Wednesday expelled Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria and said it would not be sending its high commissioner-designate to New Delhi.

Pakistan also downgraded its diplomatic ties with India, including suspending bilateral trade, over what it called New Delhi’s “unilateral and illegal” move to revoke the special status of (J&K). New Delhi was yet to react to the developments at the time of filing this report.

In Washington, a Donald Trump administration official told PTI that the US appealed for an “urgent need” for dialogue among all actors to reduce tensions and avoid a potential military escalation in South Asia. The official said the Indian government “did not consult or inform the US government before moving to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's special constitutional status”. “The US calls for calm and restraint on all sides, noting the history of violence and conflict in the region,” the official said.

The situation in Kashmir remained ‘peaceful’ but tense. A near-communications blackout made it difficult to gauge the situation on the ground, but over 500 political workers and leaders are in police detention, officials said.

In Islamabad, Pakistan Prime Minister chaired a meeting of the Security Committee (NSC), attended by top civil and military leadership, during which it decided to expel Bisaria, suspend bilateral trade and review “bilateral arrangements”. It, however, did not specify any time line for India to pull back its envoy. “The Indian government has also been informed that Pakistan will not be sending its high commissioner-designate to India,” a statement issued after the meeting said.

Pakistan will also take the matter (the abolition of by India) to the United Nations, including the Security Council, the statement said. Pakistan would observe this on August 14 in solidarity with Kashmiris. “August 15 will be observed as Black Day,” it added.

Top exports Cotton, organic chemicals, plastics and goods made from it, tanning or dyeing extracts, machinery Top imports Mineral fuels, edible fruits, nuts, salt, sulphur and plastering materials, mineral ores, raw hides and leather Source : Commerce and industry ministry

Foreign, defence and interior ministers of Pakistan attended the meeting. The NSC met after the meeting of top military generals and a rare joint session of parliament on the Kashmir issue on Tuesday.