Japan to allow people to choose vaccine against coronavirus: Official

People in Japan will be given a choice of a coronavirus vaccine, a senior official in charge of the vaccination campaign, Fumiaki Kobayashi, said Sunday.
"We'll create an environment where people have a choice," the official said as quoted by the JIJI news agency.
The government will publish information on which COVID-19 vaccines are available at each vaccination site, Kobayashi reportedly said.
Japan's vaccination campaign started in February with BioNTech/Pfizer jabs. In addition to Pfizer, the country is set to receive AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines as well.
