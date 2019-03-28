Jean Dreze briefly taken into custody in Jharkhand for poll code violation

Noted and another person were Thursday taken into preventive custody for violating the model code of conduct by organising a meeting without permission in Jharkhand's district, police said.

Dreze, who was a member of the Advisory Council headed by during the erstwhile regime, and Vivek Gupta, an activist, were eventually released, they added.

"Dreze and Gupta were taken into preventive custody for organising a programme without taking permission which violated model code of conduct in operation now," police station in-charge Vijay Kumar Singh said.

They were set free after an investigation, he said.

Dreze is a specialist in Development Economics and had helped draft the