UN designates Pak-based JeM chief Masood Azhar a global terrorist

The on Wednesday listed Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed chief as a global terrorist after lifted its hold on the proposal.

"Big, small, all join together. designated as a terrorist in UN Sanctions list.

Grateful to all for their support," Syed Akbaruddin, India's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the tweeted.

had put a hold in March on a fresh proposal by the US, UK and France to impose a ban on the chief of the JeM, which claimed responsibility for the deadly Pulwama terror attack. The proposal was the fourth such bid at the UN in the last 10 years to list Azhar as a global terrorist.