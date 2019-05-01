JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

SP, BSP poison to development, they cheated people when in power: Yogi
Business Standard

UN designates Pak-based JeM chief Masood Azhar a global terrorist

The development came after China lifted its objections to a proposal by the US, UK and France to impose a ban on the chief of the JeM Masood Azhar

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Masood Azhar
Masood Azhar

The United Nations on Wednesday listed Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist after China lifted its hold on the proposal.

"Big, small, all join together. Masood Azhar designated as a terrorist in UN Sanctions list.

Grateful to all for their support," Syed Akbaruddin, India's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations tweeted.

China had put a hold in March on a fresh proposal by the US, UK and France to impose a ban on the chief of the JeM, which claimed responsibility for the deadly Pulwama terror attack. The proposal was the fourth such bid at the UN in the last 10 years to list Azhar as a global terrorist.
First Published: Wed, May 01 2019. 18:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU